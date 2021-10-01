Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Janus International Group stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93.
In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last three months.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
