Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.