Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.04

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $22,506,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $3,905,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
