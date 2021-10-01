Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.04

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $22,506,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $3,905,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

