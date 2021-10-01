Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.