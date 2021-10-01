Jason Mironov Sells 10,400 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 266.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

