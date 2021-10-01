Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

GILD traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 202,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

