Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $1.93 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

