Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New $508,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $560,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 889,019 shares of company stock worth $34,489,489.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 9,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

