Jaz Bains Purchases 200 Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) insider Jaz Bains bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £508 ($663.71).

JGC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.32). The company had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The company has a market capitalization of £54.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

