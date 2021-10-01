JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $938.98

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.98 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,079 ($14.10). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,050.50 ($13.72), with a volume of 1,361,765 shares.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 940.61.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

