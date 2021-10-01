JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on JDEPF shares. Berenberg Bank cut JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

JDE Peet’s stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 7,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

