Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.93 on Friday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

