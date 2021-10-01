Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

