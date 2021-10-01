Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,210.91 ($94.21).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.