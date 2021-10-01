Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,210.91 ($94.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

