Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 643,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FA opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

