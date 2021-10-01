Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 643,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FA opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
FA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.
First Advantage Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
