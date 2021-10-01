Jennison Associates LLC Buys 358,949 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of EQT worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in EQT by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

