Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

