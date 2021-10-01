Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,431.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

