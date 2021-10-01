Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 17,359 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 34.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 23.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

