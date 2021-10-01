Jennison Associates LLC Sells 110,359 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $288.99 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $146.52 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

