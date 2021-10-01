Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.39. 45,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,192,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.