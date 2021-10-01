John Roland Clem Sells 4,279 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total value of $1,409,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 21.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

