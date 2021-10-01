Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after buying an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 382,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

