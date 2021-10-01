Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 74,528 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,656,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,615,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,582 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

