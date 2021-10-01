Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,808. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

