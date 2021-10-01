Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $71.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $71,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,811. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

