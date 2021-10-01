Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.84. 195,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,748. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

