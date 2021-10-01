Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

Shares of AMZN traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,270.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,397.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,358.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.