Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 94,821 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.55% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $216,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 81,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,345. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

