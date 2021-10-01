Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $742,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $161.18. 3,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

