Jonestrading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.04% from the stock’s current price.

FLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

