Joseph Levin Sells 5,976 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

Match Group stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

