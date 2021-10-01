Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,024 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02.

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $400.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

