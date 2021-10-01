JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Underweight

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Silgan stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

