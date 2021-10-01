JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $378,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

