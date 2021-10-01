JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $339.79 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 904,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $339,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $151.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

