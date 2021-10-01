JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $393.51 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.99% of MKS Instruments worth $393,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

