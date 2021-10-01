JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $411.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average is $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

