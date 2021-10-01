JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $426.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 93.83% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $426,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $64.20 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68.

