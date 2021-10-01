JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 171,258 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.65% of Credicorp worth $352,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of BAP opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

