JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
