JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.