JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $$25.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. Signify has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.