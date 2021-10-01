JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JMG opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.42. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.