JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.