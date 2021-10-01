Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.48. Jupai has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Get Jupai alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.