Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDMN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 62,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,750. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 50,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kadmon by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

