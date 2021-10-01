Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 352.6% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,940. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

