KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Visa by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,274,843. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $224.39. 95,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $437.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.86. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

