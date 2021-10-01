KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,499 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. 299,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,306,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.