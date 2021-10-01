KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,679.99. 22,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,523.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

