KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

